Three-star guard Houston Mallette announced on Twitter that he would reopen his commitment on Wednesday.

Mallette, a former Nittany Lion commit for the class of 2021, cited former Penn State coach Pat Chambers’ resignation as the reasoning for his decision.

Chambers resigned Oct. 21 amid an internal investigation prompted by an article that came out July 6, which chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

The 6-foot-5 guard from Newport Beach, California, joins TaQuan Woodley as the second recruit to decommit from the Nittany Lions’ program following Chambers’ resignation.

