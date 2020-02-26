After losing in consecutive games last week, Penn State has a chance to get back on track in the Big Ten against a Rutgers team that has struggled on the road.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are six-point favorites against the Scarlet Knights, despite losing to Rutgers back in January.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 15-10-2 against the spread this season, while Rutgers is 16-10-1 against the spread.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a small favorite at home.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 137.5. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 67, Rutgers 63

When Penn State lost at the RAC nearly seven weeks ago, it was because the Nittany Lions couldn't sustain offensive success against the Rutgers defense.

However, Penn State has been more efficient at home all season long and I expect Pat Chambers' group to come into the game with a desperate mentality after two consecutive losses in the last eight days.

While Geo Baker should be in the lineup for the Scarlet Knights, I think the Nittany Lions will do just enough to snap their two-game losing streak and remain in the hunt for a top-4 spot in the conference standings.