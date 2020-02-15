Men's Basketball vs Ohio State, Guard Myreon Jones (0)
Guard Myreon Jones (0) attempts to drive to the basket during the men’s basketball game against No. 21 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State defeated No. 21 Ohio State 90-76.

 Caitlin Lee

Following Penn State's victory over Northwestern on Saturday, Pat Chambers provided an update on the status of sophomore guard Myreon Jones, who missed the game with an illness.  

"I think we'll need to ease him back [into the rotation], but it's still day-to-day," Chambers said. "We'll keep talking to the doctors and the trainer and just keep evaluating...I'm never going to put a player in a situation where he's going to continue to get sick or not get better, we would never do that." 

Penn State will be back in action on Tuesday when the Nittany Lions host Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center. 

