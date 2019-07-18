Josh Reaves was recently in a mall in the Las Vegas area when he heard a faint ‘We Are’ chant in the distance.

It’s not the place many would expect to hear that distinct Penn State chant, but for Reaves, who just wrapped up his first NBA Summer League experience, it’s not a surprise.

“I’ve always said this, Penn State travels,” Reaves told The Daily Collegian last week. “I’ve seen a bunch of people out here in Penn State shirts. It’s always been that way when we’ve been on the road or at neutral sites.”

Even though he’s now living out his lifelong dream in the NBA, things haven’t changed much for Reaves.

He’s still wearing blue and white as a member of the Dallas Mavericks and he’s still causing Penn State fans to salivate on Twitter with highlights that include everything from alley-oop passes to stealing the ball and throwing down a dunk on the other end.

Josh Reaves is good at this basketball thing 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/JbJyqYJvMA — Legion of Blue (@LegionofBluePSU) July 6, 2019

“Having that support from alumni and the university means a lot just knowing that they’re behind me,” Reaves said.

This year’s NBA Summer League was a particularly special one for Penn State as it was the first time the program has had two former players participate, with Reaves playing with the Mavericks and Tony Carr playing with the New Orleans Pelicans for a second straight year.

Current Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens said on Wednesday said “it was awesome” to see two of his former teammates playing in summer league.

“They’re both really good guys, so just seeing them put on that platform and playing in the NBA Summer League — I was proud to watch them,” Stevens said.

Should Reaves make the Mavericks roster this season, he’ll become just the second former Penn State player currently in the NBA. Tim Frazier, who signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons this offseason, is the only Nittany Lion currently on an NBA roster and has been the only former Nittany Lion in the NBA for quite some time.

There haven’t been too many opportunities for the Penn State program to point to past players in the NBA and say to recruits, “Look where our players end up.”

But Reaves could be that recruiting pitch the Pat Chambers and company are looking for.

“Now that [representing Penn State at the next level is] an opportunity of mine, I’m going to try and make the most of it,” Reaves said. “Like [Chambers] said, just pave the way forward and be the best basketball player I can be, whatever level it’s at, for whatever team it’s for and for however long I can.”

If Reaves is able to have a long NBA career, it will likely be because of his defensive abilities.

In five summer league games, Reaves averaged over one assist per game and made a handful of the prototypical steal into a transition dunk plays that we saw on numerous occasions during his four seasons in Happy Valley.

One of his best sequences in Vegas came in a game against the Croatian national team. He blocked a 3-point attempt on the perimeter and finished a layup at the other end after a smooth eurostep.

Josh Reaves (10 PTS) getting it done on both ends for the @dallasmavs. #NBASummer Halftime on @ESPNU. @dallasmavs 41Croatia 25Isaiah Roby: 7 PTS, 3 REBDaryl Macon: 7 PTS, 3 ASTAntonius Cleveland: 6 PTS, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/edEoLNLkLw — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2019

“Everything he’s doing –– nothing is surprising us,” Chambers said on Wednesday. “His statistics speak for themselves. I knew he would translate to that level because he’s incredibly talented [and] gifted, his instincts, his anticipation.”

Reaves is well aware of what is calling card is, but he’s also trying to become more of a playmaker on offense, something he was tasked with doing a lot in his final season at Penn State.

“I’m going to be the same type of player [as at Penn State]. But at the same time, I’m just trying to grow and develop my game,” Reaves said. “Throughout the pre-draft workouts, I was really just working on creating my shot off the dribble and playing off the dribble in general. A lot of the workouts had me as one of the guards, bringing the ball up, going through pick-and-rolls and stuff like that. In the system with the Mavs, it’s helping me showcase those skills.

“I’ve always tried to be a playmaker when I have the ball in my hands,” Reaves added. “It definitely helped playing [point guard] for a bit when I was at [Penn State]. I’ve always had that mentality to try to get my teammates and open try to create for others. If the opportunity presents itself for me to score, I’ll score.”

He showed an ability to hit 3-pointers off screens with the Mavs at summer league and seemed comfortable on an NBA court.

“The spacing on an NBA court really helps me out,” Reaves said. “There’s a lot of places to cut, a lot of places to move and create opportunities.”

On the surface, Reaves didn’t have the best performance shooting the basketball in his five summer league games, going 8-for-25 from beyond the arc.

But the willingness to shoot was there, and that’s going to need to continue in order for Reaves to stick. If he does end up securing a two-way contract, the maximum number of days he can spend with the Mavs during the season is 45 days. The rest of the time, he’ll be with Dallas’ G-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, where every day and every game is a grind.

“People are out here fighting for spots,” Reaves said. “I’m just trying to take it all in and enjoy the process.”