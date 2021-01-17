Penn State dropped to 0-4 in the Big Ten after its 80-72 loss to Purdue and, for the fourth game in a row, the Nittany Lions were crushed on the inside.

Despite a career-high 14 points and nine offensive rebounds from big man John Harrar, Penn State was outscored 34-20 in the paint and gave up 33 free throw attempts to the Boilermakers.

The story has been the same for Penn State all season — a backcourt with ample depth and playmakers coupled with an undersized frontcourt tasked with going up against some of the country’s best big men night in and night out.

And so far, the Nittany Lions haven’t been able to overcome their frontcourt struggles.

This game against Purdue was just another example, as 6-foot-10 Trevion Williams and 7-foot-4 Zach Edey dominated the inside.

The Boilermakers only shot 19% from beyond the arc and mounted only five points off of turnovers.

For the most part, Penn State played a pretty clean game and was able to generate extra possessions with high intensity effort on the offensive glass.

That same intensity was present on the defensive end, but the execution simply wasn’t there.

Defending without fouling is something that has been a major problem for the Nittany Lions, and Izaiah Brockington and Trent Buttrick both fouled out while Harrar picked up four fouls.

Penn State’s 27 team fouls was 11 more than Purdue, and that led to the massive difference in free throw attempts.

In turn, those fouls slow the game down and don’t allow the Nittany Lions’ smaller, guard-heavy team to get out and run.

Even though Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry has always placed an emphasis on playing fast and keeping a high tempo, his team hasn’t been able to do that.

In fact, the Nittany Lions rank just ninth in the Big Ten in pace, which estimates the amount of possessions per 40 minutes for a team.

Penn State ranks last in the Big Ten in rebounds per game, last in free throw attempts and is giving up the most free throw attempts on average to its opponents.

At 6-foot-9, Harrar is the biggest player on the team followed by Buttrick, who is more of a pick and pop forward focused on perimeter shooting. True freshman Abdou Tsimbila has a lot of potential, but is clearly too raw to play big minutes at this point.

“Our personnel is our personnel,” Ferry said. “We got to keep working and getting better within the group that we have.”

The Nittany Lions made some adjustments throughout the game to combat Purdue’s presence inside, most notably moving to a 2-3 zone for the majority of the second half.

The Boilermakers scored less points in the paint in the second half, but that’s when the fouling really picked up as they attempted 24 free throws in the second half alone.

“We’ve made adjustments and we continue to make adjustments,” Ferry said. “I thought we did some things better today that we hadn’t done prior, that’s the stuff we have to keep doing and get better at.”

Earlier in the season, Penn State had experimented with playing Buttrick alongside Harrar for extended minutes in order to have more of a vertical presence on the court.

That lineup wasn’t present against Purdue, but it could likely make a return in the coming games as the Nittany Lions will be tasked with slowing down more of the Big Ten’s dominant inside threats.

In just two days, Penn State will travel to Champagne to take on arguably college basketball’s most imposing center in Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn.

Cockburn has already torched the Nittany Lions once this year for 23 points on 11-for-13 shooting.

After that, 6-foot-11 Myles Johson and Rutgers come to the Bryce Jordan Center just two days later.

The Big Ten’s plethora of dominant centers and a condensed schedule will be relentless against Penn State for the remainder of the season.

If there is one silver lining, it's that the Nittany Lions have by far played the toughest strength of schedule in the Big Ten up to this point in the season.

But if Penn State can’t solve its problems on the interior, that first win in conference play will be hard to come by.