In his nine years at Penn State, Pat Chambers has preached grit and determination.

He has recruited players who can fit his system and who can ultimately compete on a day-to-day basis, whether it be in the final four minutes of a game or during a defensive drill in practice.

Chambers’ mission has been to bring in those who vow to compete, so when the coach stumbled upon Philadelphia native and St. Bonaventure guard Izaiah Brockington, he knew he had to have him.

That feeling would be mutual for Brockington, who after his freshman year wanted to go to a program that fit his style, and a place where he could become the best version of himself.

That version is when “Brock” is using his uncanny quickness, which gives him a significant edge on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

“I love how we get up and down,” Brockington said. “It really plays to my strengths because I’m a guy who likes to use my speed and athleticism and that is something that’s big for us.”

But more importantly, Brockington wants to be known as a fighter, which is something he learned well before his time in college.

A product of his upbringing, the redshirt sophomore was born and raised in Philadelphia and went to high school at Archbishop Ryan, where he competed amongst the best talent in the area in the famed Philadelphia Catholic league.

This same league features powerhouse Roman Catholic, the alma mater of many current and former Nittany Lions including, Lamar Stevens, Seth Lundy, Tony Carr and Shep Garner.

While it is only at the high school level, the Catholic League prepares young players to play at the next level in a way that many other high school leagues across the country cannot.

“The Catholic League is the best league in Philly,” Lamar Stevens said. “If you want to play in a league that prepares you to play in big-time college basketball, going through that experience will do it.”

Stevens — the second-leading scorer in program history — would wind up becoming a crucial part of Brockington’s journey to Happy Valley, in addition to the other players hailing from the Philadelphia area.

This group of players ensured the then-guard at St. Bonaventure that Penn State was more than just another program, and that it was much closer to the environment he grew up in.

“I really liked how it was a family atmosphere up here,” Brockington said. “Having grown up in Philly, I had known Mike [Watkins] and Lamar, and I asked them how the program is. I knew they wouldn’t lie to me, so once they started to talk with me [about Penn State], they just reaffirmed that the whole team is really like a big family.”

Even after transferring to Penn State, Brockington redshirted, sitting out the 2018-19 season.

And while Brockington wanted to be playing with his teammates, this became a year where he could develop from a player who only averaged 11 minutes a game in the Atlantic 10 conference to a regular contributor in one of the deepest and most competitive conferences in the nation.

“I think he has done a great job of making the adjustment, and really he is a freshman [right now] because at St. Bonaventure he only played [limited minutes] in the Atlantic 10,” Chambers said. ”But this is the Big Ten. It’s a very new and very different experience, with a new scheme and offense, but he has really handled himself well.”

Chambers was also encouraged by the fact that Izaiah was able to get a year to find himself and develop his game, while adjusting to the new dynamics of the conference.

“When you have to sit out a year, you can become a little rusty and the speed of the game is a little different,” Chambers said. “But he has adjusted well and he’s adjusted to my coaching, he never sulks and he doesn’t complain.”

Not only did the coaching staff recognize the potential that Brockington possessed, but his teammates even went as far to say that he would be an x-factor for Penn State in a season with NCAA Tournament expectations.

Prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, junior guard Jamari Wheeler was quick to praise his new backcourt mate, believing that Brockington would make an immediate impact.

“His effortless athleticism is just crazy and that’s going to surprise a lot of people,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler’s assessment proved to be accurate as Brockington has become an essential part of a deep Penn State rotation, one that has been instrumental to the Nittany Lions’ success this season.

But Brockington’s transformation started well over a year ago, as he worked tirelessly over the entirety of last season to make the necessary adjustments to benefit his game once he got back on the floor.

This included his shooting and ball-handling skills, which the guard was determined to work on during the off-season, knowing that it could add another element to his game.

“After the season, I am going to look to work on my shot consistency, and just looking to improve my handles because I know guys are going to force me right,” Brockington said. “I just have to improve my confidence with that.”

More important than any of the aspects revolving around his game, Brockington wants to become a leader of this “family” and has taken note of some of the current leaders tendencies from Stevens and Watkins for future reference.

When talking about his goals, Brockington didn’t mention one about himself, but instead, talked about the team and how he wants one thing by the end of his career.

“I want to win a Big Ten Championship.”