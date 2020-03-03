I still remember Lamar Stevens’ first college game.

There was plenty of hope heading into that 2016-17 season. Not hope for an NCAA Tournament or a top-half finish in the Big Ten. But hope for the future.

Stevens, along with Tony Carr and Nazeer Bostick — teammates together at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia — created the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

If there was ever going to be a trio of players to come in and change the culture within the Nittany Lion program, these three friends that just got done dominating everything in their path on the way to a PIAA Class-4A State Championship were going to be it.

Carr and Stevens were plugged into the starting lineup from the start, but they lost their first career collegiate game — an 87-81 home defeat to Albany.

I’ll never forget how I felt walking out of the Bryce Jordan Center that night. I walked in as an eager, wide-eyed freshman, excited for what could be a new, exciting era of Penn State basketball during my time on campus. But when I left, I only felt like nothing had changed.

Tomorrow — almost three and a half years later — I’ll be attending my final home basketball game in the BJC, and everything has changed.

It’s because of Lamar Stevens.

While Carr, Stevens and Bostick provided plenty of memories during the run to the NIT Championship in 2018, this program is in a much better place than it was in 2016 because of Stevens.

Carr and Bostick, both for different reasons, left after their sophomore seasons.

But Stevens went down his own path and the Nittany Lion program is in as good of a place as it’s ever been.

This current Penn State team is already the most successful team Pat Chambers has ever had and the long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament is imminent. We’ve reached the point of figuring out just how high of a seed the Nittany Lions will be.

None of this would be possible without Stevens.

He had his chance to leave after his stellar junior season. He finished second in the conference in scoring and received First Team All-Big Ten honors. Nobody would’ve faulted him for chasing a professional basketball career.

But he had unfinished business at Penn State — and boy is he finishing it.

Beyond the upcoming NCAA Tournament appearance and double-digit conference wins, Stevens is just 40 points away from passing Talor Battle and becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.

But what makes Stevens the indisputable top player in Penn State history is for everything he’s done off the court.

He’s made the most out of his time at Penn State, maybe more than an any other high-profile athlete I’ve seen in the last few years, and has become more than just a basketball player — he’s made a huge impact on the State College community. Just take for his example the children’s book, “Lamar’s Climb — A Journey to Happy Valley,” he authored earlier this year. How many other college basketball players participate in something like this?

Stevens is special.

No matter how this season ends or how many more accolades Stevens racks up, his legacy is already written.

There hasn’t been another player like Lamar Stevens in this program’s history. But because of the path he took, he’s made it possible for more players like him to come through Happy Valley and continue carrying Penn State basketball to heights it’s never seen before.