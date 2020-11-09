Michigan State, Tom Izzo
Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for the coronavirus as announced on Monday afternoon.

As per the Big Ten's guidelines, Izzo must isolate from the team for 10 days and can return to the team on Nov. 17 after experiencing his first symptoms on Nov. 7.

Izzo is coming off another impressive season in East Lansing where the Spartans went 22-9 and 14-6 in the Big Ten.

The team now comes into the 2020-21 season ranked 13th in the nation and will once again have the pieces to compete for a Big Ten title.

