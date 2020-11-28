Penn State kicked off its season in a somewhat shaky fashion but pulled away late in a quiet and empty Bryce Jordan Center thanks to some smart coaching by interim coach Jim Ferry.

Ferry's moves, which included playing a smaller lineup, paid off as Penn State downed VMI 86-65 to open the season with a commanding win.

VMI capitalized on some early defensive errors and occasional overcommitment from defenders early, jumping out to a 15-11 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half

Penn State suffered from shooting woes early, going 1-for-10 from 3-point range to start the first half and 29% from the field in the first 12 minutes.

Despite these poor numbers, the Nittany Lions hung in the game thanks to seven turnovers from VMI and eight offensive rebounds; however, they failed to capitalize off of many of those second chances.

Penn State finished the game with 18 steals.

Ferry saw some success to end the first half after experimenting with a smaller lineup, bringing the Nittany Lions back to within three with four minutes to go after some tenacious defense and penetration into the paint.

Penn State clawed its way back with two minutes to go, taking the lead after two free throws by Myreon Jones.

After holding the ball for the last shot, senior guard Jamari Wheeler drained a buzzer beating three to give Penn State a 37-35 lead at the half.

Defense was the clear factor that brought the Nittany Lions back at the end of the half, forcing 13 turnovers by halftime.

Penn State again got off to a rocky start to start the second half, falling behind early after failing to capitalize on the momentum from the end of the first half.

After a few key threes in the first six minutes of the half, the Nittany Lions jumped back out to a small lead and didn’t look back.

Small ball works for Penn State

The Nittany Lions did not get off to a hot start to the game, going down by 12 at one point during the first half.

Ferry responded by making an important coaching move during the first game of his Penn State head coaching career — going small.

The Nittany Lions were suffocating on the defensive end, forcing numerous turnovers and then moving the ball down the floor at lightning speeds.

The team was able to open up the floor to a much greater degree after making those changes, as the number of 3-point threats on the floor opened up driving lanes that were attacked on every possession.

Success off the dribble in turn enabled the team’s shooter to get wide open looks in the closing minutes if the second half, rocketing the Nittany Lions back into the game

Ferry elected not to start off the second half with a smaller lineup and it appeared to cost the team, as they fell behind early.

Going back to a smaller lineup near the 15 minute mark in the second half, the Nittany Lions again hit several wide open threes.

Half way through the second half, the Nittany Lions decided to kick their defense up a notch, forcing back to back 3 turnovers in rapid succession and scoring on the other end.

Sam Sessoms and Wheeler important on offensive end

Binghamton transfer Sam Sessoms provided a spark off the bench for a struggling Penn State squad early.

Sessoms got into the paint frequently and finished some acrobatic layups in the closing minutes of the first half.

Sessoms was the leading scorer in the American East conference last season and will certainly need to continue scoring at a high level if the Nittany Lions are able to compete in the Big Ten.

Finishing the game with 12 points, Sessoms was one of the leading scorers for the Nittany Lions.

The surprise of the game for Penn State may have been senior guard Jamari Wheeler’s performance on the offensive end.

Wheeler was known for his defensive talent last season after leading the Big Ten in steals and averaging just 3.8 points per game.

Against VMI, Wheeler finished with 18 points, leading the team in scoring and hoisting a surprising nine threes. Wheeler's 18 points also marked a career high.

Penn State lives and dies by the three

Last season, it was evident that Penn State was great when it shot well, but often fell short in games when the Nittany Lions couldn't get it going from behind the arc.

This year appears like it could have a similar theme as the team’s poor shooting numbers in the first half resulted in the team falling behind early.

In the second half, the team shooting prospects turned around, shooting over 30% from three in the second half as they pulled away thanks to their improved shooting efforts.

Sessoms, Myles Dread and Seth Lundy all hit two 3-pointers apiece while Jamari Wheeler contributed four on nine attempts behind a career high 18 points.