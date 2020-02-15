As Penn State picked up its eighth straight win on Saturday, the Nittany Lions remain one of the hottest teams in the country, all while missing one of their key contributors.

But even with key offensive threat Myreon Jones out with an illness, Penn State has found a way to fill the void during the sophomore guard’s absence from the lineup.

Jones, who’s averaging just over 14 points per game, has been crucial to the Nittany Lions over the course of this season, but his teammates have found a way to win without his presence.

Penn State is 3-0 with Jones out of commision, including a tough road win at Purdue, a tough place to play under any circumstance, let alone without an essential piece of your roster.

The success is thanks to the continuous growth of the Nittany Lions’ depth, which has seen multiple players rise up and make big plays this season.

Against Northwestern, it was Myles Dread who stepped up and helped his team get an important home win on the last Saturday game at the Bryce Jordan Center this season.

Dread has been able to get back to his early season stride in these past few games, hitting outside shots with consistency and being a key part of the stifling Penn State defense.

The Michigan native finished the afternoon with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting and seems to be back in his comfort zone as a catch and shoot threat.

“I’ll start with his defense because having him in there makes us bigger and stronger.” Pat Chambers said, “He knows exactly what we do and the fact that we were able to tell him that we are bringing him off the bench, I just give him a lot of credit.”

The depth of this Penn State team doesn’t stop with Dread, as Pat Chambers has the luxury of going nine players deep when healthy, which is critical when making a deep postseason run.

Mike Watkins, Curtis Jones Jr. and Izaiah Brockington have all had integral parts in winning certain games this season.

The output from those players makes it extremely difficult as an opposing head coach, as oftentimes teams will have to pick what aspect of the game will give them trouble.

“Anytime you’re playing against a really good team, there are decisions you have to make when game planning.” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said, “When you get into a situation where you have to play a guy [like Lamar] you have to be in rotation, what’s made them a good team has been their ability to make shots off of him.”