Penn State is on its way to qualifying for its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and bracketologists are mostly in agreement on where the Nittany Lions stand in relation to the rest of the field.

At this point in the season, most of the experts agree that Penn State will be in the field of 68, and are slated to be a No. 3 seed.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Nittany Lions should be a No. 3 seed in the South Region and would play North Texas in the opening round of the tournament in Sacramento, California.

CBSSports’ Jerry Palm agrees with Lunardi, stating that Penn State is currently a No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region and would play No. 14 Wright State in the first round. As of this week, Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.

However, SB Nation’s Chris Dobbertean has Penn State as a No. 4 seed in the East Region in his bracket projections. The Nittany Lions would be slated to play Stephen F. Austin in the opening round before potentially playing No. 5 seed Kentucky in the Round of 32.

Additionally, US Today's Shelby Mast pegged the Nittany Lions as a No. 5 seed in the most recent edition of the publication's bracketology. Penn State would play 12th-seeded Vermont in Albany in the opening round.