As the college basketball regular season enters its final month, Lamar Stevens continues to earn national recognition.

On Thursday, Stevens was named to Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year midseason team, as one of 30 finalists for the award.

The list will next be narrowed down to 10 players on March 5, four on March 17 and the winner will be named on April 5, 2020.

Stevens is one of seven Big Ten players to make the list. He is averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds on 46 percent shooting this season.