Penn State’s identity is beginning to take shape, players are settling into their roles, and with them has come more consistent performances.

This version of the Nittany Lions is similar to the one that was bound for the NCAA Tournament last season and was at one point ranked No. 9 in the nation — but it’s also so different.

There’s no Lamar Stevens to dump the ball to late in the shot clock; there’s not the same fear in opponents’ eyes as they drive through the lane to see a towering Mike Watkins; and Pat Chambers has been replaced by interim coach Jim Ferry.

Through 13 games with this new-look bunch, Penn State is getting into a rhythm and building momentum during a season that has had multiple schedule changes due to the coronavirus.

One of the biggest tests for the Nittany Lions came on Saturday, as they beat No. 14 Wisconsin by double-digits.

But the scoreline wasn’t the most impressive part of the upset win — it was the way they did it.

The Badgers are notorious for playing a slow, methodical style of basketball that often leads to low-scoring contests.

Penn State’s ideal style of play is the exact opposite. With an undersized roster that relies heavily on guard play to produce offense, the Nittany Lions have emphasized playing at a fast pace and maximizing the amount of possessions in the game.

“We play unselfishly, we play one way,” Ferry said. “I saw a stat that said [Wisconsin] was 17-0 or 17-1 when they hold teams under 60… we’ve only scored under 60 once this year… I just think the way we play and when these guys are locked in and we share the ball like that, we’re a hard team to defend.”

Wisconsin ranks at the bottom of the Big Ten in pace at 65.9, which estimates the average amount of possessions per 40 minutes for a team.

Penn State has steadily been climbing the pace ranks of the Big Ten this season and is currently at 70.7. In the win over the Badgers, each team had 69 possessions.

The Nittany Lions were able to force Wisconsin to play at their pace, something not many teams are able to do. The blue and white did it by forcing turnovers on the defensive end and getting out on the break.

“I think in the first half we were playing Wisconsin’s brand of basketball,” senior forward John Harrar said. “I think that’s what Wisconsin is so good at and why they win so much, because they have teams play to them.”

Penn State led 21-3 in fastbreak points, 15-5 in points off turnovers and shot 25 free throws to the Badgers’ eight.

“They like playing slow, they like not fouling, just walling up and making you finish,” Harrar said after beating Wisconsin on Saturday. “But when we started playing Penn State-branded basketball and started getting into the paint, making them move on defense and hurrying them up, then everyone started playing better.”

The Nittany Lions have a roadmap for how they want to control games, and they know how to maximize the talent on their roster.

This recent stretch of Big Ten games has allowed Penn State to build to a point where it can execute its game plan consistently and confidently.

“We talk about not fouling, we talk about what we’re going to do in the post all the time and we’re really starting to get it,” junior guard Izaiah Brockington said. “We’re connected out there, we’re communicating, talking and we’re playing aggressively, we’re playing to push the pace to turn other guys over — the game plan has been working for sure.”

A big reason the team’s identity is starting to take shape and translate to wins is that the Nittany Lions’ personnel is settling into their respective roles.

Penn State had a different leading scorer in three of its first four games of the year while rotations were still being finalized. The program’s multiple-week pause didn’t help with developing cohesion.

Now that Ferry’s side has played a consistent schedule of games for a few weeks, everything is starting to come together.

Junior guard Myreon Jones is asserting himself more consistently on the offensive end as the team’s leading scorer and tough-shot maker.

Brockington has emerged as the clear second option on that end as a midrange sharpshooter and slasher.

Seniors Jamari Wheeler and Harrar are the emotional leaders and set the tone on both ends of the floor with their effort.

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy has his moments of stellar scoring ability that are reminiscent of Stevens’ time with the program, while Sam Sessoms is one of the top-scoring bench players in the conference.

Myles Dread has carved out a key role off the bench and has closed each of the last two games with the starting unit due to his knockdown shooting and ability to guard every position besides center on the defensive end.

Ferry thinks his plates have finally settled into their roles.

“It goes back to playing games,” he said after a 81-78 win over Northwestern. “We’re finally getting in a groove where we’ve played some games, we’re starting to see what lineups work and what doesn’t work — I think that’s a big part of a team’s development.”

Penn State has another opportunity to knock off a ranked opponent and build its resume as it travels to Wisconsin for its second game of a two-game set with the Badgers Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions will be focused on playing their style of basketball in Madison to bolster their 1-5 record away from the Bryce Jordan Center.