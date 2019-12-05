Penn State may have had its most impressive defensive performance of the season against Wake Forest Wednesday night, and the team’s identity is starting to take shape as conference play is fast approaching.

The Nittany Lions held the Demon Deacons to just 29 percent shooting from the field in the lopsided victory and really dominated the defensive end of the floor for 40 minutes.

“I thought our defense set the tone for this game,” Pat Chambers said. “We defended, we rebounded and we really challenged our team.”

The 54 points that Wake Forest scored are the second-lowest scored by a Penn State opponent this season. and defensive performances like that have been a staple for how Chambers’ side has gotten off to a 7-1 start to the season.

Mike Watkins was a force down low with five blocks while Lamar Stevens came up with four steals en route to the win over the Demon Deacons.

The defensive performance only helped a Nittany Lions offense that was effective, but struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter. Outside of Myreon Jones’ stellar shooting, Penn State was a mere 2-for-21 from behind the arc in the game.

The Nittany Lions rank only behind Ohio State and Maryland in opponent field goal percentage in the Big Ten.

The defensive identity that the Nittany Lions have developed this year is a result of a sum of individuals playing some of the best basketball of their careers on that end of the floor.

Mike Watkins is playing like one of the best defensive big men in the country, averaging 4.1 blocks per game, good for third in the nation and the best in the conference.

Watkins rebounding has been outstanding as of late as well. He’s averaging over 14 rebounds over the last three games.

“Mike [Watkins] is so unselfish, he doesn’t care about touches, when we’re on he doesn’t care,” Jones said. “He’ll do what he has to do, he’ll block shots, he’ll get rebounds, he’ll catch it in the post and dish it back out. He doesn’t care which is great for the team.”

Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said in his post game press conference that Watkins was a huge force on the defensive end and that he had to tell his players not to get too deep into the paint because of his presence.

And while the senior center has been locking down the paint, Jamari Wheeler and Stevens have wreaked havoc on the perimeter. The two of them rank at the top of the Big Ten in steals per game with 2.5 and 1.8 respectively.

Penn State players are at the top of all the major defensive statistics for the conference, and although eight games is a small sample size, the Nittany Lions have made the most of their nonconference schedule in developing an overarching defensive identity.

“I would like to think [our identity] is always defending and rebounding, you’re going to see speed and rebounding out there, I think everyone is noticing that,” Chambers said. “Defending and rebounding, that’s what we’re going to hang our hat on.”