The Big Ten Tournament field is set, and Penn State will enter Indianapolis as the No. 6 seed.

While the Nittany Lions had a chance to finish near the top of the conference standings, and earn a double-bye for the tournament in the process, Penn State lost five of its last six games to end the season.

Pat Chambers' group will begin play on Wednesday, against the winner of Indiana/Nebraska.

If Penn State were to win its first game, the Nittany Lions would play Maryland in the quarterfinals on Friday, before potentially playing Michigan State on Saturday.