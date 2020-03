Following losses in four of its last five games, Penn State will look to regain some momentum against one of the basement dwellers in the Big Ten.

The Nittany Lions will take on Northwestern at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network from Evanston, Illinois.

Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi will be on the radio call for the Penn State Sports Network. The game will also be streamed on the FoxSports app.