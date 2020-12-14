Pacers Cavaliers Basketball, Lamar Stevens

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

 AP Photo/Phil Long

After not receiving any minutes in the Cleveland Cavaliers first preseason game, former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens was able to show off his talent Monday night.

Donning No. 8 for the Cavs, Stevens had four points and six rebounds, along with a steal in Cleveland’s 116-106 win against Indiana.

After being undrafted, the Philadelphia native is on a two-way contract with the Cavaliers and will likely see time in both the NBA and the G-League this season.

