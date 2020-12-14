After not receiving any minutes in the Cleveland Cavaliers first preseason game, former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens was able to show off his talent Monday night.

Donning No. 8 for the Cavs, Stevens had four points and six rebounds, along with a steal in Cleveland’s 116-106 win against Indiana.

After being undrafted, the Philadelphia native is on a two-way contract with the Cavaliers and will likely see time in both the NBA and the G-League this season.