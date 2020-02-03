After moving back into the Top 25 last week, Penn State has vaulted up to No. 22 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions played two games last week and won both in convincing fashion, improving to 16-5 on the year and 6-4 in the Big Ten.

Penn State will travel to East Lansing for a date with No. 16 Michigan State on Tuesday, before coming home to face Minnesota on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 8-4 in the Big Ten this season.

Overall, there were five Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.