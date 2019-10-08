Former Penn State standout and current Dallas Maverick Josh Reaves stood out in his 2019 NBA preseason debut on Tuesday night.

Reaves racked up eight points in addition to three rebounds and two assists in the Mavericks' 119-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The former All-Big Ten defensive team member took advantage of his 24 minutes given by coach Rick Carlise.

Although Reaves filled up the stat sheet, he went just 3-for-10 from the field including shooting 2-for-6 from long range.

The undrafted Reaves will be fighting for a spot on a Mavericks team which has both veteran and young talent in the backcourt.

Becoming a member of the Mavericks may be difficult for the Virginia native as he has young, yet experienced guards such as Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. likely to get spots in front of him.

After playing for Dallas' Summer League team, he signed a two-way contract at the end of July.

Reaves will be right back in action as Dallas takes on the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday.