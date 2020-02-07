No. 22 Penn State is currently the hottest team in the Big Ten — and perhaps the nation — as the Nittany Lions head into Saturday’s matchup with Minnesota on a five game win streak and are just one game out of first place in the Big Ten.

This streak began with Penn State losing a competitive road game in Minneapolis, which concluded with Lamar Stevens and Gophers’ star Daniel Oturu exchanging heated words after the game.

Since that moment, the Nittany Lions are 5-0 with three road wins over Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska, while Minnesota has dropped three of their last five.

While Stevens tends to use any sort of motivation to his advantage, he is well aware how meaningful these games are down the stretch run of his senior season, and how crucial his composure is to the team.

“We are two big time competitors, but I’m focused on my team, focused on getting everyone ready, and focused on getting myself ready.” Stevens said. ‘Stuff like that happens within games but I don’t let that stick with me.”

Penn State will certainly need contributions from others besides Stevens on Saturday, as guys like Myreon Jones have stepped up and have made the scoring attack much more balanced this season.

The Nittany Lions will not only need to be sharp on the offensive end but defensively as well as John Harrar and Mike Watkins need to be ready for the physicality of the Minnesota front court made up of Oturu and Alihan Demir.

Saturday will also be a very important day for Stevens as his recent children’s book “Lamar’s Climb” will be given out to the first 2,000 fans in attendance as part of “Everyone is Awesome Day.”

With the help of Special Olympics PA and LifeLink PSU, Stevens worked with six special needs kids and helped them illustrate the drawings in his book.

“When [the idea] was presented to me I thought it was just an honor that I can get behind something like this.” Stevens said. “The kids did a great job on it and it’s something I’m definitely proud of.”

The game will tip-off at 4 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.