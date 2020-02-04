Penn State fans won't be going to bed anytime soon.

After the Nittany Lions knocked off Big Ten foe Michigan State, the Legion of Blue decided to get together and welcome them home from East Lansing.

The fan section announced via Twitter the plan to greet the team at roughly 1 a.m.

The fans will gather in the Bryce Jordan Center parking lot off of Dauer Drive, across from Panzer Stadium.

We will be at the parking lot across from Panzer stadium! Here’s a very detailed map to help out. pic.twitter.com/cEM0vtGqJe — Legion of Blue (@LegionofBluePSU) February 5, 2020