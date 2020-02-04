Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, Signs
Buy Now

Fans show off their signs to try to win a TV during the men’s basketball game against Maryland Eastern Shore at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Penn State won 84-46.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State fans won't be going to bed anytime soon.

After the Nittany Lions knocked off Big Ten foe Michigan State, the Legion of Blue decided to get together and welcome them home from East Lansing.

The fan section announced via Twitter the plan to greet the team at roughly 1 a.m.

The fans will gather in the Bryce Jordan Center parking lot off of Dauer Drive, across from Panzer Stadium.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags