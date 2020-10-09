One of Penn State's nonconference opponents has reportedly materialized.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Penn State men's basketball will play VCU in an early season tournament down in Orlando.

The matchup marks the first ever between the Nittany Lions and the Rams

Sources: Tennessee is expected to play Charlotte and Penn State is expected to face VCU in the first round of a four-team tournament in Orlando during the first week of the season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 9, 2020

The other teams in the tournament are Tennessee and Charlotte and the opening round will occur during the first week of the season.

