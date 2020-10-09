vs Wagner, Pat Chambers
Head coach Pat Chambers yells to the team during the basketball game against Wagner at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

One of Penn State's nonconference opponents has reportedly materialized.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Penn State men's basketball will play VCU in an early season tournament down in Orlando.

The matchup marks the first ever between the Nittany Lions and the Rams

The other teams in the tournament are Tennessee and Charlotte and the opening round will occur during the first week of the season.

