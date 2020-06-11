Michael Jordan’s 2001 official return to the NBA with the Washington Wizards began at Madison Square Garden, but in reality “His Airness” already had a couple exhibition games with the Wizards under his belt before that night in New York City.

Eight days prior to the NBA’s regular season and a date with the New York Knicks, Jordan and the Wizards played the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22, 2001 in an exhibition game at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Though the 76ers prevailed 91-87, Jordan’s time in Happy Valley featured a capacity crowd on hand which created an unprecedented basketball environment in the arena.

“It was a huge, huge deal for all the reasons you’d expect,” said Chris Korma, a former The Daily Collegian reporter who covered the game. “Michael Jordan is a magnetic person, and I don’t think I’ve ever been at another sporting event where you could just tell everybody was looking at one person.”

Now a writer for USA Today’s “For The Win”, Korman was a Penn State student at the time of Jordan’s arrival at University Park.

Korman reported on the game for the Collegian and noted his unique opportunity to cover the 38-year old Jordan.

“He knew he was on the stage and he was just sort of having fun with it,” Korman said. “The interesting part was just that you can tell he was also trying to figure out who he was and who he was going to become.”

Three years since his 1998 retirement and after a year and a half in the Wizards’ front office, Jordan chipped in 17 points, four assists and two steals in front of a predominantly Sixers-supporting crowd.

Though a shell of the player who won six NBA Championships, Jordan was present to make a magical night for the fans, according to Korman.

While Penn State’s men’s basketball team finished the prior season with 21 wins including a run to the Sweet Sixteen, those in attendance that fall night could feel a rare atmosphere at the BJC.

Mike Heid, then an assistant sports editor at the Collegian, was particularly in awe.

“The basketball team the year before was good but we weren’t filling the BJC,” Heid said. “To have a full crowd for a game at the Bryce Jordan Center was, as a Penn State student, slightly surreal.”

Both Korman and Heid took advantage of the NBA setting as reporters. Since Heid would focus on advertising in the ensuing months, few memories resonate with him like Jordan’s night at Penn State.

“This was literally the height of my journalism career,” Heid said. “I got to be in a room with Michael Jordan and cover the game courtside. It was incredible.”

Aside from the magnitude of Jordan, this preseason game posed further significance. Just forty-one days after 9/11, the exhibition between the Sixers and Wizards marked the first event at the Jordan Center since the terrorist attacks.

With heightened security measures nationwide, the Bryce Jordan Center was no different.

Then-event manager Al Karosas, the now general manager of Bryce Jordan Center, discussed the challenges of ensuring safety for fans, team personnel and a global superstar like Jordan.

“9/11 changed everything,” Karosas said. “We took a serious look at some of the procedures and we worked with the International Association of Venue Managers...and with the Homeland Security Office to figure out how we can best protect our fans.”

Increased security measures applied to reporters as well. Korman said prior to 9/11, he could stroll through the media entrance. Nearly 20 years later, Korman still remembers security being more thoughtful than usual about checking his bag that day.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Given the added surveillance, the Bryce Jordan Center increased its staff and turned to Penn State Athletics and the College of Communications for more volunteers.

Karosas remarked how refreshing it was to see different parts of the university come together in support.

As part of his individual job duties, Karosas briefly interacted with Jordan to ensure game operations were running accordingly. Though their encounter was short, Karosas remembers the impression Jordan left on him.

“One of the things about Jordan that you read about, and I just happened to see from a firsthand experience, was he’s all business,” Karosas said. “He was all about making sure he presented the best Michael Jordan that he could, and he did.”

Despite a national tragedy and the usual challenges of hosting an NBA preseason game, the presence of the Allen Iverson-led, reigning Eastern Conference champion 76ers and Michael Jordan crafted a momentous day in Bryce Jordan Center history.

“It was definitely the No. 1 professional sporting event we’ve ever hosted,” Karosas said.