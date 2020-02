Penn State will have to play without sophomore guard Myreon Jones for the fifth straight game.

Jones has been ruled out for Sunday’s matinee against Indiana, according to an official spokesperson for the team.

Averaging just over 14 points per game, Jones has proved to be a critical component of the Nittany Lion offense over the course of this season.

Penn State is 3-1 in Jones’ absence due to an undisclosed illness.