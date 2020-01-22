Penn State big man Mike Watkins was named to the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Wednesday.

Watkins was one of two Big Ten players who were on the list, with Michigan guard Zavier Simpson also being selected.

The Philadelphia native has been a defensive force this season, leading the conference in both blocks (56) and blocks per game (3.11).

And even when the 6-foot-9 forward is unable to swat opponents shots, he is constantly clogging the lane making it hard for opposing guards and big men to get comfortable looks.

Although Watkins has become a part of the reserve unit for the Nittany Lions due to his recent offensive struggles, his defense has remained solid.

It has had to remain solid with the talented centers that Penn State has had on its schedule with stars like Luka Garza, Caleb Wesson and Jon Teske of Michigan waiting up next.