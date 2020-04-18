After nearly three years as an assistant general manager, Calvin Booth has risen to a major front office role in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets.

Booth was named as general manager of the team as of Saturday, replacing former GM Arturas Karnisovas, who left for the same job with the Chicago Bulls.

The former Nittany Lion now controls a young Denver team which has had success as of late, with its young core featuring blossoming stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Booth had a solid 10-year stint in the NBA after an impressive four year career in Happy Valley, in which he averaged just over 11 points and six boards per game.