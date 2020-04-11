The NBA Draft is slowly approaching and Lamar Stevens has made his decision regarding his representation.

Stevens has signed with Rize Management, according CEO and founder Scott Nichols, as he continues his push to be drafted once June arrives.

The Philadelphia native missed out on a big opportunity to raise his stock due to the cancellation of the Big Ten and NCAA tournament, but will likely be looked at as a second round pick for multiple teams.

Stevens averaged 17 points and seven boards per game in his senior season, while leading the Nittany Lions to their best year in recent memory.

Stevens is looking to be the first player from the program to be drafted since his former teammate Tony Carr in 2018.