As the resignation of Pat Chambers became official Wednesday, Penn State was quick to name Jim Ferry interim head coach for the 2020-21 season.

Chambers resigned amid an internal investigation prompted by an article that came out July 6, which chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

But as Ferry takes over, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said there will be a national search conducted for the official replacement

And while it may not be decided in the near future, the Nittany Lions should consider a slew of candidates, including ones who may still be under contract.

As of now, here are the top candidates who could replace Chambers for the long term.

Jim Ferry

Although he has the interim tag, Penn State will have to consider Ferry for its permanent head coaching position once the season concludes.

Ferry will be given some solid returners from last season, and knows the roster as well as anyone the team could bring in.

The former assistant’s role has been managing the Nittany Lions on the offensive side of the floor, and has drastically improved that aspect of the program since arriving in 2017.

But the prior relationships Ferry and his staff have with the veterans of the team are crucial, and keeping them happy has to be priority number one at the moment.

Ferry was also a Division I head coach twice in his career, most recently when he spent six years at Duquesne before arriving in Happy Valley.

So, the New York native will have his shot, but it remains to be seen if Ferry will grab the job, or if anyone else will be considered.

Phil Martelli

For a program that loves its Philadelphia ties, here is a perfect opportunity to get someone respected by every basketball mind to come out of that city.

Martelli, legendary St. Joseph’s head coach and now Michigan assistant, would be a home run hire for the Nittany Lions.

His ability to recruit, in this area specifically, is something that can’t be ignored, as he would certainly be able to build off of the foundation that Chambers brought out of Philly.

Plus, Martelli was in the Big Ten last season as Michigan’s assistant coach, giving him a good idea of the conference landscape.

He knows what it takes to win with 444 victories over his head coaching career, and has seen plenty of NCAA Tournament action as well, having gone dancing seven times with the Hawks.

This just seems to make sense all around.

Tommy Amaker

One head coach who does not receive the credit he deserves around the country is Tommy Amaker of Harvard.

His resume speaks for itself, as he has gotten Harvard significant national recognition by making the NCAA Tournament for four straight years from 2012-2015, and would’ve likely made it in 2020 if not for the coronavirus pandemic.

He has also been able to enjoy a long stint of success in the Ivy League conference, winning seven regular season titles, while becoming the winningest coach in program history.

His years of coaching don’t stop with Harvard though, as he has been at multiple Power Five schools including Michigan, which means he has some background in the Big Ten.

All in all, it's surprising that Amaker is still with the Crimson considering his prior success, and an ideal situation could lure him away from Harvard and back into the national spotlight.

Avery Johnson

From a bit of a different angle, Penn State could go after a guy like Avery Johnson, who has NBA coaching experience and came to the college game later in his career.

The former 2006 NBA Coach of the Year was let go by Alabama in 2019, after the Crimson Tide failed to make the NCAA Tournament and ultimately underachieved.

Johnson, though, was able to get to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, and even won a game to advance to the second round.

He has years of experience with running a staff, and even developed solid talent in Tuscaloosa, including lottery pick Colin Sexton.

Johnson may be able to do something similar with Penn State’s guards this year as he did with Alabama’s in 2018, turning defense into offense, similar to the Chambers regime.

Joe Crispin

In terms of former players, Joe Crispin would make some sense to consider for the position.

The fourth-leading scorer in program history, Crispin currently coaches at the Division III level for Rowan University in New Jersey.

He has been able to succeed tremendously at that level, as he won a conference title just two years after being hired — the first for Rowan in 20 years — and currently boasts a 67-42 record.

Crispin also knows the culture of Penn State from his years as a player, and would have the unique ability to relate to the everyday challenges of being a student-athlete at University Park.

He has also played basketball across the globe, which brings a sense of comfort to his judgement and ability to expand recruiting.

Brett Brown

While this candidate may be a bit of a stretch, former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown would be an exciting hire for the Nittany Lions.

Despite never coaching in college, Brown has run teams at many different levels throughout his basketball career.

Before his time in the NBA with the Sixers and Spurs, Brown coached in the National Basketball League in Australia, where he was a distinguished head man, winning four championships and one Coach of the Year award.

The current rumors surrounding Brown indicate that he doesn’t have a desire to be back in the NBA in the near future, as he cited that he wants to be close to his family.

But a place like Penn State could be an ideal situation for Brown, as he wouldn’t have to deal with the time and grind that comes with a full NBA schedule, while still coaching at a high level.

He would also provide an interesting change in culture, bringing in an NBA mind taught by some of the best, including legendary coach Gregg Popovich.

While this may be an unlikely scenario for Brown, Penn State should certainly check in on his availability, as a seasoned coach does not come around too often.