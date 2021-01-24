Penn State will head to Columbus this week as the Big Ten shuffles its schedule around after Michigan's athletics department announced a two-week pause of athletics due to a new, more aggressive strain of the coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions will now face Ohio State on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State was originally scheduled to host the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Michigan and Penn State are working with the Big Ten to reschedule the game at a later date, according to Penn State Athletics.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE