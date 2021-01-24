Penn State Men's Basketball vs Northwestern, Lundy (1) and Intermin Head Coach Jim Ferry
Forward Seth Lundy (1) and Interim Head Coach Jim Ferry high five during a time out during the Penn State men’s basketball game against Northwestern on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Wildcats 81-78.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State will head to Columbus this week as the Big Ten shuffles its schedule around after Michigan's athletics department announced a two-week pause of athletics due to a new, more aggressive strain of the coronavirus.

The Nittany Lions will now face Ohio State on the road on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State was originally scheduled to host the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Michigan and Penn State are working with the Big Ten to reschedule the game at a later date, according to Penn State Athletics.

