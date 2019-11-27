BROOKLYN, NY — In what looked like a Penn State blowout victory early on, Ole Miss came back to stun the Nittany Lions in a chaotic final few minutes at the Barclays Center.

The Rebels defeated Penn State in the opening game of the 2019 NIT Season Tip-off by a score of 74-72

The Nittany Lions had the ball with the opportunity to take the last shot while all tied up at 72, and Izaiah Brockington’s inbound pass was intercepted.

Ole Miss found itself at the free-throw line and knocked down the game-winning foul shots to stun Penn State.

Mike Watkins had his best all-around performance of the season and ignited a dominant first-half display for Penn State by scoring the opening six points, all by way of the dunk, and he was just getting started.

The senior big man for the Nittany Lions would go on to wreak havoc on the defensive end of the floor in the opening 30 minutes, racking up four steals and four blocks.

The defensive performance by Penn State was very impressive in the first half as the Nittany Lions turned the Rebels over 14 times and held them to just 1-of-5 shooting beyond the arc.

While Lamar Stevens was largely a nonfactor in the first half, it didn’t matter for Penn State as it led by 20-6 at one point and went into the locker room bolstering a 43-27 lead.

Watkins would build on his early dominance in the second half and finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks and 4 steals.

The opening 10 minutes of the second half were much like the first until Ole Miss went on a 12-0 run to bring the game back within reach. The three-ball finally started to fall for the Rebels and Penn State couldn’t buy a bucket.

The Rebels trailed by just seven points when Stevens drained a three to end the run and extend the lead back to double digits for the Nittany Lions.

Stevens gave his best effort in the second half and finished with 22 points, but it still wasn’t enough to hold off the Ole Miss comeback.

The Rebels cut the lead to just three points with under four minutes remaining, and on the ensuing possession Stevens drew a foul and knocked down both free throws to make it a two-possession game once more.

Ole Miss would tie the game with a minute remaining in the game on a three-point play by Breein Tyree and Penn State’s senior forward responded with a clutch make.

But the Rebels answered right back and tied things up at 72, and the Nittany Lions proceeded to throw the inbounds pass away and Ole Miss was fouled, knocking down the game-winning free throws.