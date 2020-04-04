Sandy Barbour, the vice president of intercollegiate athletics, spoke to the media on Thursday to discuss some of the rapidly changing developments regarding the state of Penn State athletics.

One of the topics that Barbour touched on during her Zoom call was the sudden end to the season for Pat Chambers and his team.

Barbour said that she first received the news shortly after touching down in Indianapolis on March 12, the day that Penn State was supposed to play Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

After landing and immediately going to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to watch the team during shootaround, Barbour was alerted that the Big Ten would be having a conference call.

During that call, league officials made the decision to cancel the Big Ten Tournament, in what was one in a series of cancellations across the collegiate landscape that day.

“That was crushing, it really was,” Barbour said. “I got off the phone and went downstairs to where the team was having their lunch or pregame meal, not sure what it was, and Pat [Chambers] had just found out from [deputy director of athletics] Lynn Holleran and was just telling the team.”

Even as someone who has been involved with the administrative process in collegiate athletics for 38 years, Barbour was still taken aback with the swiftness of it all.

“We also had Jim Phillips, a member of the men's basketball committee reach out, and he gave us a little bit of insight into the upcoming discussions with the NCAA and I think we all kind of knew where this was headed,” Barbour said. “All of us [administrators] that have been around this for a long time have been through a lot of different stuff, but that's, that's really heartbreaking.”

However, the abruptness of how the season ended has not halted contract negotiations between Chambers and the administration at Penn State.

Earlier in the season, the longtime head coach had spoken at length about his desire to come to terms on an extension, and after one of the most successful seasons in program history, it appears those talks are still ongoing.

“We were talking with Pat and his representatives before all of this happened,” Barbour said. “So we've continued that conversation, as well as a number of the other conversations that we were focusing on. Now certainly, some of the institutional wide positions and, obviously, the unknown do limit us and some of the things we're going to do, but there's business that needs to continue as well.”

But what has impressed Barbour the most in the wake of the cancellation of winter and spring sports has been the response from the student athletes, in particular, Lamar Stevens.

The senior forward has grown into one of the best players in program history in his four years at Penn State, and was having another All-Big Ten season that saw him just seven points away from breaking Talor Battle’s all-time scoring record, while his team was on the verge of qualifying for its first NCAA Tournament in nine years.

But despite the fact that he’ll never take the court again in a Penn State uniform, Stevens’ response has been “absolutely incredible,” according to Barbour.

“We had a couple of student-athletes on our all-staff Zoom [call] yesterday and he came in to give a few minutes with our staff and was incredible,” Barbour said. “He was just really talking about his Penn State experience and, yeah, it didn't end the way he wanted it to but he wasn't gonna let that take anything away from what he and his teammates had accomplished.”

“[Stevens] admitted that there were a few days there when he was down in the dumps, and I think we can all completely understand that. But he's clearly bounced back and is looking toward his future [while being] grateful about his Penn State opportunity and his Penn State experience.”