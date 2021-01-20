Penn State’s nightmarish start to the 2020-21 campaign continued on Tuesday night.

Following its pause on program activities due to coronavirus issues within the team, the Nittany Lions have lost two straight games and now sit at 0-5 in conference play.

While things look bleak for interim coach Jim Ferry’s group at the moment, he wants to remind onlookers that his players are ‘competitors’ who will continue to battle no matter the circumstance.

Part of that competitive nature is getting frustrated when the losing starts to occur, which has been a theme among players and coaches over the last few games.

Two players received technical fouls on Tuesday night, and even Ferry himself has lost his composure on the floor over the winless run.

The interim coach earned a technical foul against Purdue on Sunday and got into deeper trouble with some postgame comments about the officiating.

Those comments earned Ferry and his program a $10,000 institutional fine from the Big Ten, an action which he apologized for after the loss in Champagne.

But while the frustration mounts for everyone involved in the program, Ferry puts the burden on himself to get the very best out of his team.

“We're trying to get them not to lose their poise, these guys are great kids,” Ferry said. “They're working really hard, and the frustration is that they’re real competitors. We’ve got a lot of guys that have won games, and we’re just trying to find ourselves right now and we’re starting to feel the frustration.

“It's my job to get us back focused on what we do well and clean up some of the things we're doing wrong.”

Despite Ferry taking a large amount of the responsibility for the sour start, he’s convinced that his team is not ready to quit — as that is just not the competitive standard in which it's been held to at Penn State.

And they have simply come too far in this pandemic-ridden season, considering everything that has had to be dealt with in terms of the COVID-19 precautions and coming back from a pause.

“We have a bunch of guys that are competitors and a bunch of guys that have worked really hard and have dealt with a lot of adversity,” Ferry said. “People don't understand the sacrifices that these guys have made.”

The sluggish start to the conference schedule is something that Penn State fans have seen all too often in program history, including just two years ago when the Nittany Lions started 0-10.

Ferry was an assistant coach to former coach Pat Chambers on that team, and many of the guys currently playing were a part of that group as well.

While a start like that is something that Ferry and his staff don’t even want to think about right now, he says they have to use those experiences to their advantage at a time like this and once again use it as motivation.

“There's a lot of guys that were on that team that was 0-10, and we will fall back on everybody doing your job,” Ferry said. “The coaching staff does our job, every day [we] focus on what's in front of us — that's what we did during that stretch. We just focused on getting better and we shut out all the outside noise and just focused on getting better, getting better and getting better.

“That's what we're going to continue to do here.”

