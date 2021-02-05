It wasn’t always pretty, but Penn State found a way to scrape by Friday night.

The Nittany Lions have now won four of their last six contests, as they defended their home court for a 55-50 victory over Maryland and another resume-boosting Big Ten win.

Both teams got off to shaky offensive starts, as Penn State went 3-for-15 in the first 10 minutes while Maryland was 2-for-10. In those 10 minutes, the teams scored just 14 total points.

Penn State was the first team to break the double-digit barrier, which occurred nearly 13 minutes into the game.

A 12-0 Maryland run helped the Terrapins build a nine-point lead with under three minutes to go in the half, as Penn State continued to throw up miss after miss.

The Nittany Lions then came right back with a 9-0 run of their own to close the half and tied up the game at 23-23.

Both squads came out of the gates running to open up the second half, scoring a combined 15 points in the first five minutes.

The Terps and Nittany Lions traded baskets for the majority of the half, with neither team building a lead larger than five points in the first 10 minutes of the half.

Maryland got itself in a bit of trouble with over nine minutes to go in the game, picking up its 10th foul and putting Penn State in the double-bonus.

With just over four minutes to go, the Nittany Lions jumped out to a seven-point lead and managed to stave off a late Maryland surge.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Penn State’s seventh win of the season.

Nittany Lions’ offensive stars struggle

So far this season, Penn State has had four players average 10 points per game.

Myreon Jones leads the team with 15.6 points per game, followed by Izaiah Brockington with 14.7 points per game, Seth Lundy at 12.4 points per game, while Sam Sessoms is technically just under that threshold at 9.8 points per game.

On Friday night, three of those players were nowhere to be seen.

Brockington had the sole hot hand in the bunch, scoring 13 points on the night. A surprising appearance on the stat sheet was Jamari Wheeler’s 11 points, well above his average of 5.1 points per game this season.

Jones, Lundy and Sessoms combined to shoot 4-for-23 from the field and finished with two, two and six points respectively.

Defense shines in first half

Defense was unquestionably the star of the show over the first 20 minutes. Maryland turned the ball over five times in the first four minutes and didn't make a single shot from the field in the first five minutes.

The Terps ended the half with 11 total turnovers, already surpassing their average of 10 per game. Those turnovers were ultimately what helped spark the Penn State offense, as the Nittany Lions scored 10 points off of turnovers in the half.

Maryland was able to match the blue and white’s defensive intensity, as they held Penn State to just 34% shooting in the half.

The Terps’ interior defense was close to dominant in the first half, allowing Penn State just eight points in the paint, all while blocking three shots in the process.

Ball movement was one of the few bright spots on the offensive end for the Nittany Lions in the half, as they assisted on eight out of their 10 first half field goals.

Offensive rebounds make the difference in second half

The Nittany Lions have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game so far this season, and have been particularly dominant over their last few contests.

Maryland clearly came into the game with an emphasis on defending the glass, as the Nittany Lions were only able to grab a single offensive board that failed to amount to any points in the first half.

The second half proved to be a different story. The blue and white snagged 10 offensive rebounds over the final 20 minutes and converted those second chance opportunities into 11 points.

The Nittany Lions work on the glass has showcased the effort they play with in every game all season, Friday night’s performance was yet another example of the heart the team plays with.

