Penn State forward Mike Watkins is the Daily Collegian’s Athlete of the Week, as his performance over two Big Ten games last week helped preserve a Nittany Lion win streak.

The senior big man has transitioned to his new role off the bench very nicely, as Pat Chambers moved John Harrar into the starting spot with his elevated play as of late.

Watkins averaged 9.5 points and 11 rebounds in the two wins against Indiana and Nebraska but was most effective on the defensive end of the floor.

With opposing centers getting little to no offensive success, Watkins has remained one of the conference’s best rim protectors who will give critical defensive minutes every night.

The Philadelphia native’s skill on both ends of the court has made Penn State’s depth even better, as Pat Chambers can now rely on a combination of underclassmen and veterans to supply reserve scoring.

And although Watkins may not be putting up the numbers he did early in the season, he has continued to show his value when it comes to defending some of the Big Ten’s elite big men.

Watkins and the rest of the Nittany Lions will look to extend their win streak to six on Saturday as they face Minnesota, looking to avenge their loss from earlier this season.