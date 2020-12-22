Penn State men's basketball's interim coach Jim Ferry’s team, despite its talent, will be going up against some of the premier programs in the country this year as the Big Ten is loaded once again.

But while this is the case for the 3-2 Nittany Lions, they were able to compete until the very end on the road against Michigan in their Big Ten opener last Sunday, and had an inspiring second half comeback.

Leading that comeback and the scoring for the second game in a row was junior guard Izaiah Brockington, who will be called upon once again as Penn State takes on No. 18 Illinois at home this Wednesday.

Brockington has shown that he has diversified his game over the offseason and is turning into a valuable two-way player if he can keep up his early season play.

“It's just the consistency as he keeps moving up in this role,” Ferry said. “If we can just keep him playing at a consistently high level then we’ve got a chance we're pretty good.”

His play as of late will be crucial against the Illini, as their backcourt, featuring star guard Ayo Dosumnu, is considered one of the most talented in the conference.

Here is what the Philadelphia native displayed in the loss to the Wolverines that is an encouraging sign for the near future

As part of the second half comeback, Brockington showed off some versatility on the offensive end, which is something that was needed considering Seth Lundy’s struggles for the second game in a row.

So coming off a career high 24 points in the win at Virginia Tech, Brockington continued to shoot the ball well and finished with a team high 14 in Ann Arbor.

Here he was able to spot up with no hesitation, and despite his jumpshot being notoriously unorthodox, the confidence he has right now is allowing him to play with ease as he is letting the play come to him.

And if he can continue to knock down these types of shots then it will allow Brockington to use his athleticism to get easier looks at the rim, which is far and away the strongest part of his offensive game.

Just a few minutes later Brockington shows that he can score on all three levels as he exposes a mismatch on Michigan’s Franz Wagner.

Scoring in a multitude of ways has been key in Brockington’s development and can turn him into a special player according to forward John Harrar.

“It's all three levels right now. Finishing at the rim, taking a mid range shot or pulling up and shooting threes,” Harrar said. “It is very clear to me why he is scoring at the clip he is scoring at right now.”

He displays that versatility here as he is able to create space by using a jab then a two dribble pull up move which works to perfection.

The ability to play within the mid-range, will also keep defenders honest against Brockington and like the three, can get him easier looks in the paint.

Again just a few minutes later, Penn State has the ball looking to either tie or take the lead as the final ten minutes approaches.

Here Brockington does what made Pat Chambers so intrigued by the St. Bonaventure transfer.

He uses his quick burst to get by Wagner this time and absorbs the contact allowing for an easy three point play opportunity that would give the Nittany Lions the lead temporarily.

And while Penn State didn’t come out on top in this one, the effort from Brockington on both ends of the floor was noticeable as he is constantly among the most active players on the court.

Even when switching against the Wolverines’ Isaiah Livers, who may be Michigan’s most complete offensive player, he is able to track him down with his elite quickness.

So whether he is fighting through screens or on an island on an isolation, Brockington’s energy is crucial to this Nittany Lion backcourt that is looking to make plays on both sides of the floor this season.

But his constant effort at all times is what will allow him and the Nittany Lions to pull off a couple upsets as Penn State plays four ranked opponents in its next five games.

“There is a nickname that our GA’s and managers have for [Izaiah] and it’s ‘Every day Zay,’” Harrar said. “He got that nickname because at 8 a.m. our managers have a board they write on about when people are working out and [Izaiah] is in there every day at 8 or 8:30.”

