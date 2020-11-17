Penn State now has its first five games of the 2020-21 season scheduled just over a week before it is supposed to begin play.

The Nittany Lions will host Drexel, VMI, VCU and Seton Hall to kick off the season before traveling to Virginia Tech on Dec. 8.

Here is a breakdown of Penn State’s home nonconference opponents.

Drexel (Nov. 25)

Drexel went 14-19 last season, and it brings back a lot of experience for the 2020 season.

Junior guard Cameron Wynter returns as the Dragons’ leading scorer from a season ago where he averaged 15.7 points per game and just over five assists.

Wynter is joined by seniors James Butler and Zach Walton, who both averaged over 12 points per game last season and make up the core of Drexel’s starting five.

The Dragons played just one Big Ten opponent last season when they lost to Rutgers 62-57.

Drexel finished the regular season with eight straight losses in the CAA.

VMI (Nov. 28)

VMI is a team that has struggled recently in the Southern Conference.

Led by former Penn State point guard and 1995-96 second team All-Big Ten selection Dan Earl, the Keydets finished just 9-24 last season.

VMI lost its leading scorer from a season ago, Travis Evee, but brings back its second-leading scorer in Kamdyn Curfman, who averaged 10 points per game as a freshman.

VCU (Dec. 2)

VCU is a young team, coming into this season with nine freshmen and sophomores on the roster.

The Rams lost all three of their leading scorers from a season ago. Sophomore guard Nah’Shon Hyland is set to lead the way this year after averaging nine points per game in his freshman season.

VCU returns just two seniors on the entire roster — one being forward Corey Douglas Jr., who played in 26 games last season.

The Rams added Kansas State transfer Levi Stockard to the front court as well, but this year will be a transitional one for VCU, a team that went 18-13 last year.

Seton Hall (Dec. 6)

Seton Hall will likely be the toughest opponent of Penn State’s entire nonconference schedule.

The Pirates finished last season with a 21-9 record, and guard Myles Powell finished as a consensus first-team All American selection after averaging 21 points per game.

Seton Hall will be without Powell and second-leading scorer Quincy McKnight from last season.

Junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is the program’s top returning scorer, who will likely start at center for the Pirates.

This game is set to be played as scheduled, but as of Monday, Nov. 16, Seton Hall has paused all basketball activities.

The Pirates also canceled their Nov. 25 season opener due to multiple positive coronavirus tests within the program, according to a report from the New York Post.

The Pirates received two votes in the AP Top 25 preseason poll and received 12 votes in the coaches poll.

At Virginia Tech - Dec. 8

Virginia Tech is coming off a 16-16 season in which it had notable wins over Michigan State and North Carolina.

The Hokies were dominant at home, finishing with a 12-6 record in Blacksburg.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Radford returns after averaging just over 10 points per game last season, but Virginia Tech will be without last season’s leading scorer Landers Nolley.

The Hokies add two four-star shooting guards in this year’s freshman class: Joe Bamisile and Darrius Maddox, ranked No. 78 and No. 99 in ESPN’s top-100 recruits, respectively.

Virginia Tech finished in the bottom third of the ACC last season with a conference record of 6-14.