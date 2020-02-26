There isn’t always a cut and dry reason for losing a game.

Pat Chambers mentioned a couple concrete explanations after Penn State’s eight-game winning streak evaporated into a two-game losing streak, but his overall answer was blunt.

“Sometimes you just lose. I’m not going to give you a politically correct answer,” Chambers said while cracking a smile. “Sometimes you just lose… Sometimes you’re just unlucky and the bounce doesn’t go your way.”

Chambers acknowledged that there were plenty things his team could’ve done better — namely shooting — which would’ve given the Nittany Lions a better chance at winning either of the two losses, but Penn State has put itself in a position where two late-February losses aren’t backbreaking.

What could be backbreaking, however, would be heading into the conference tournament on a skid. To avoid that, Penn State is hoping to get its mojo back, beginning with its faceoff with Rutgers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday.

“I think we find [our mojo] through practice,” junior forward John Harrar said. “Everything starts in practice. It’s all about our individual mindsets coming together for our team goals. Just putting the pieces together. We had it, and there’s no doubt we’ll find it again.”

The last time the two teams played on Jan. 7 in Piscataway, Rutgers handed Penn State its second Big Ten loss of the season and kicked off what would become a three-game winless streak for the Nittany Lions. Entering Wednesday, both teams are winless their last two games, and the lineups may feature some important changes.

For one, Rutgers junior guard Geo Baker and his 10.7 points per game will be available after missing the teams’ Jan. 7 meeting.

While he hasn’t been especially efficient this season, the co-captain has averaged 16.4 points in the past five games in addition to nearly five assists per contest since being reinserted into the starting lineup three games ago.

Baker isn’t a terrific shooter, but isn’t afraid to cut in and score or distribute among the trees.

“They’re physical. Last year, this year, their identity never changes,” Harrar said. “It’s always going to be to try to out-tough you, they’re gonna try to out-rebound you. I love that I can lower my shoulder into a couple people without getting called for the foul. It’s a lot of fun.”

On the other side, Penn State guard Myreon Jones’ status is still unknown as of Pat Chambers’ press conference on Monday afternoon. The sophomore has missed five games dating back to Feb. 4 due to an undisclosed illness, and over recent games Penn State’s offense has missed his creativity and shot-making abilities.

While he’s still considered day-to-day, Jones warmed up in uniform at Indiana on Sunday in what appears to be a step in the right direction.

Rutgers enters the game 9-8 in conference play and in eighth place in the Big Ten, and in search of an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 1991.

“I told him before the stretch, this is going to be the hardest thing we've ever tried to do,” Chambers said. “Because now, we're the ones who’s got the bull’s eye on our back, we’re the quad one win, as in years past, we were the hunters. Now you're the hunted. Very different approach, very different mindset.”

Even after Penn State’s program record-setting stretch, the Nittany Lions find themselves in a tight race for the crucial fourth spot in the Big Ten standings, which would guarantee a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. Beating a physical Rutgers team ahead of this weekend’s trip to No. 18 Iowa would be an important step toward achieving that.

“I've been telling our guys, look, this is game seven to Illinois,” Chambers said. “This is game seven to Indiana. And we’ve got to be better than game seven. We’ve got to play harder than that, whether we're making shots or not, and we're not making shots right now, for whatever reason, but we have to know what's about to punch us in the mouth.”