As the 2019-20 season approaches, Penn State has added another player to its already deep roster.

Senior guard Stephen Beattie of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, has been added to the roster for the upcoming campaign. Beattie was previously a member of the team's practice squad.

A three-year letterwinner at St. Joseph's Academy, Beattie was the first 1,000-point scorer in school history, and has made the active roster in his final season as a member of the Nittany Lions.