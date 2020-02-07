Penn State announced that Saturday’s 4 p.m. matchup against Minnesota has sold out.

🚨THANK YOU FANS🦁Limited student tickets will be available at the @JordanCenter starting at 2:00pm tomor... details⬇️⬇️https://t.co/ow3XZfBgR3#ClimbWithUs | CLIMB ON pic.twitter.com/OusFj1jzs5 — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 7, 2020

This is the first sell-out crowd for the Nittany Lions since the March 1, 2011 game against Ohio State.

Saturday is also "Everything is Awesome Day" at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.