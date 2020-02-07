Men's Basketball vs. Maryland Eastern Shore, Signs
Fans show off their signs to try to win a TV during the men’s basketball game against Maryland Eastern Shore at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Penn State won 84-46.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State announced that Saturday’s 4 p.m. matchup against Minnesota has sold out.

This is the first sell-out crowd for the Nittany Lions since the March 1, 2011 game against Ohio State.

Saturday is also "Everything is Awesome Day" at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.

