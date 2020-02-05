For the last two seasons, Lamar Stevens has undoubtedly been Penn State’s biggest star, and will continue to be the number one option for Pat Chambers as his team continues to power through the Big Ten.

But the emergence of another budding star in sophomore guard Myreon Jones is one that has rapidly taken place right before the eyes of his coaches and teammates.

And while Stevens faces the beginning of the end of his storied career as a Nittany Lion, Jones will continue to blossom into the next go-to-guy.

With higher expectations placed on Penn State going into the season, it would need some more offensive firepower to push through what turned out to be an extremely difficult conference schedule with solid opponents every night.

But to succeed in a conference with as much talent and grit as the Big Ten, a new star would have to emerge, one that can spread the offense out and become a secondary scorer.

The Nittany Lions thought they had just that in Rasir Bolton last year, as he averaged just under 12 points for the team in his freshman season.

But the 6-foot-3 guard had other plans than to continue his career in Happy Valley, as he decided to transfer to Iowa State in the offseason.

This opened the door for Jones to slide into the starting backcourt role with Jamari Wheeler and become the smooth scoring combo guard that he has shown.

Known as “buckets” to his teammates and coaches, Jones is averaging just under 14 points per game and he has come up large in key games and has been an essential part of many Penn State wins this season.

The Birmingham, Alabama native has not only become a top scoring threat for Penn State, but is also learning how to become a point guard who can get his entire team involved.

“I always know my contributions are important,” Jones said. “I have to get my teammates involved and get them going too as a point guard so that’s what I have to do.”

Jones’ latest performance was a crucial one, as his shooting ability pushed the Nittany Lions past the No. 16 ranked Spartans on Tuesday.

The second-year man scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and provided that extra offensive output to help the Nittany Lions top the Spartans in East Lansing for just the first time in Pat Chambers’ career.

While the Nittany Lions have nearly solidified their spot in the NCAA tournament, Jones’ play down the stretch will be critical as a late season run will require a hot-shooter like Jones has been for the majority of the campaign.

The young guard is shooting an impressive 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, which leads the team. Additionally, some of his most impressive games have come away from the Bryce Jordan Center, which was once again the case on Tuesday.

At this point in the season, Jones is averaging around 16 points on the road. Since road wins have proved to be crucial for the NCAA tournament resumes, this is most definitely a good sign for Chambers and Penn State.

Tuesday’s performance was another huge step in the development process for Jones, and the young guard will only continue to grow as his team now finds itself in contention for a Big Ten championship.