After suffering its first loss of the season on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, Penn State will try to bounce back as it takes on Syracuse at the Barclays Center.

The Nittany Lions are looking to recover after blowing a 14-point lead with less than eight minutes to play in the loss against Ole Miss.

Offensive miscues and missed defensive assignments were a big part of the Rebel’s comeback and ultimately led to the demise of then-undefeated Penn State.

But finishing games and staying mentally prepared for every situation is something Pat Chambers is aware that his group needs to work on.

“We needed to take every possession as serious as the first half and all the possessions in the first half,” Chambers said. “We need to toughen up mentally."

Going up against a top program like Syracuse just two days later may just be what this Penn State team needs as it can pick up a valuable Power 5 win and leave the NIT Season Tip-Off with a feeling of accomplishment.

But this feat will certainly not be an easy task as the Nittany Lions go up against legendary coach Jim Boeheim and his classic 2-3 zone defense.

Boeheim has always been able to effectively use the 2-3 zone, and it may give the Nittany Lions trouble if they struggle to shoot from distance.

Often times the best looks will come from the perimeter, so expect Myreon Jones and Myles Dread to get plenty of three-point opportunities from the wing and corner spots.

Like its matchup against Ole Miss, Penn State must be mentally ready for whatever the Orange may throw its way and must do what Chambers has preached all season — playing Penn State basketball.

“We have to learn how to win,” Chambers said. “We have to reinforce our habits and reinforce our mental conditioning.”

Syracuse comes into this one coming off a loss to Oklahoma State and has yet to beat a power-five school this season losing to the Cowboys and to ACC rival Virginia.

With both teams desperate for a key win, this should set up for an intriguing early-season matchup.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29.