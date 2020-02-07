After knocking off three ranked teams in its last five games, No. 22 Penn State returns home for a matchup against Minnesota on Saturday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are six point favorites against the Gophers. Additionally, 69 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Penn State to cover the spread, while 31 percent have picked the Gophers to win and/or cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 13-8-1 against the spread this season while Minnesota is also 13-8-1 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Spartans lie at -105 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a somewhat significant favorite at home.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 139.5. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 73, Minnesota 64

This has to be a game that Penn State wins if it wants its national profile to rise.

The Nittany Lions fell to Minnesota in brutal fashion less than a month ago, and since then have rattled off five straight wins en route to playing themselves into Big Ten title contention.

Now, Lamar Stevens and company have a shot at revenge and I believe that Penn State’s dominance at home will be enough to carry the Nittany Lions in this one.

As long as Penn State can limit the effectiveness of Minnesota’s interior post play — led by Daniel Oturu — Pat Chambers’ team should have enough to comfortably beat the Gophers in front of a sold-out crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday.