During one of the more turbulent times in program history, Penn State men’s basketball’s staff and players have made their stance on the coaching situation clear.

The veterans and young guys alike recently expressed confusion, disappointment and for some, even outright anger about the resignation of Pat Chambers in October, but stated they want to play this season out for their former coach.

Chambers resigned Oct. 21 following an internal investigation prompted by an article in ESPN's The Undefeated that came out July 6.

The article chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

“I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck,” Chambers said to Bolton in January 2019, according to The Undefeated.

Both players and the coaches had the same answer when asked what may change within the program following Chambers' departure, starting with interim head coach Jim Ferry.

“The culture, we’re not changing it,” Ferry said.

So far, early indications of not changing the culture seem to have worked, as Ferry's team routed VMI 86-65 at home to open the season, and will look for similar success against VCU Wednesday.

In his fourth season with the Nittany Lion program, Ferry feels that making shifts in the program at this point would not be a wise decision, considering the strides this team has made as a whole over his tenure in Happy Valley.

“We're established. We're coming off one of the best years in the history of the school, the leadership that the kids have among each other and among the staff, we're really not changing much,” Ferry said.

Not only does the recent success indicate to Ferry that there should be minimal change in how things are approached, but that it would be unfair to the players, who have been acclimated to the culture Chambers created.

“It's been established, what we do every day and how we do it,” Ferry said. “We're going to stick with that, and [I] personally think that [changing] would be the wrong thing to do in this situation right now.”

So as Ferry made his stance clear on what his ideal culture for this team is, his players backed the interim coach’s stance up.

Among those players are leaders such as Jamari Wheeler, who had a career performance in Penn State’s opening win against VMI with 18 points.

Wheeler has been perhaps the strongest voice among the team in defending Chambers, but also has trust in Ferry to carry on the same principles as his former coach.

“He knows the recipe that we had when [Chambers] was here worked a lot, and Coach Ferry wants to stick to that game plan,” Wheeler said. “When he got announced as the head coach a couple of days later, he had meetings with me and a couple other guys on the team and just let us know nothing was going to change.

“We’re still sticking to the basic principles of what got us successful throughout the four years he’s been here, so nothing big has changed.”

Penn State’s 21-point win against VMI featured the normal fast-paced Nittany Lion offense combined with a stingy defensive presence.

One of the players who embodies that style is junior guard Izaiah Brockington, who Chambers brought in as a transfer from St. Bonaventure two years ago.

While Brockington, like his teammates, seemed disappointed about Chambers’ departure from the team, he feels the Nittany Lions need to stick to the style this team was built upon, starting with speed and intensity.

“We're still, in my opinion, one of the fastest, one of the most athletic teams in the Big Ten, so I feel like keeping our style of play the same is the perfect thing,” Brockington said. “We’ve gotta focus on getting up and down and running teams out of the gym since we have a lot of guys that excel in that. We’ve just got to play defense, rebound, and then just keep pushing the pace, pushing the tempo.”

One of the key leaders and culture drivers for this Penn State team, along with Jamari Wheeler, is senior big man John Harrar, who Ferry called the team’s “Superman” in an interview prior to the season-opener.

The Delaware County, Pennsylvania, native is well aware what this group can accomplish if it can manage to stick to the same things that led up to its successful season last year.

“There hasn't been a culture change at all. Coach Ferry knows, and he's letting players like Jamari, Trent [Buttrick] and I, the seniors that have been here, carry the culture,” Harrar said. “We're still playing hard, we're still talking about attitude, and we're still trying to do the little things that allowed us to be top ten in the country last year.”