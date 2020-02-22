Coming off of its first loss in over a month, No. 9 Penn State is looking to bounce back this Sunday as it takes on Indiana in Bloomington.

The Nittany Lions had a minor let down after getting into the top-10 earlier this week, as they lost a tough-fought battle to Illinois for just their second home loss of the year.

Penn State was unable to contain Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu, who controlled the game down the stretch and was able to hand the Nittany Lions their first loss since Jan. 15 against Minnesota.

Penn State was also without sophomore guard Myreon Jones for the fourth consecutive game, which ended up becoming an issue as Penn State’s offense struggled to score throughout the loss.

Jones is averaging just over 14 points per game and has been the Nittany Lions’ most consistent perimeter scorer over the course of this season

The sophomore guard has been sidelined with an undisclosed illness and there has been no significant updates on his status as of now.

Penn State was able to defeat Indiana at home earlier this year, but as many Big Ten coaches know, winning on the road is no simple task.

The Hoosiers are 13-3 at Assembly Hall this year and are led by one of the most talented freshmen in the conference in Trayce Jackson-Davis.

But, Jackson-Davis will of course be guarded by BIg Ten Player of the Year candidate Lamar Stevens who has carried the Nittany Lions of late, especially with Jones’ extended absence.

Stevens has had a truly special season for this Penn State team as he seems to be breaking a new record or milestone with every game he plays.

The senior forward has also been one of the vocal leaders this team needs as it marches on toward what should be a chaotic month of March.

“I just try to keep everyone composed because I know what we’re capable of.” Stevens said, “It’s just about getting our mind back into focusing on what we want to do.”

The game will tip-off at Noon on Sunday and will air on Fox Sports 1.