Penn State hasn't had great success in Assembly Hall, and oddsmakers have taken that into account ahead of its game against Indiana on Sunday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are not favored against the Hoosiers, as the spread opened at even for Sunday's contest.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 15-9-2 against the spread this season, while Indiana is just 12-14 against the spread.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but neither team will be favored by a large margin.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 144. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 72, Indiana 68

This is a tough one to call because when it's rocking, Assembly Hall is one of the toughest places to play in college basketball.

However, this is a must-win game for the Nittany Lions if they want to finish in the top-4 of the Big Ten standings.

With the availability of sophomore guard Myreon Jones still unknown, I still think Penn State will have just enough to beat the Hoosiers on the road. The Nittany Lions did a good job of slowing down Trayce Jackson-Davis in the first meeting between these two teams, and I expect Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins to handle the freshman in this game as well.

It'll be a nip-and-tuck affair throughout, but I think Penn State will win another important Big Ten road game on Sunday.