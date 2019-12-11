Tuesday’s win over No. 4 Maryland wasn’t Penn State’s first upset victory in the Pat Chambers era.

In fact, it was Chambers’ 15th win with Penn State over a top-25 team, the most of any coach in program history.

But Tuesday’s win over the Terps, the Nittany Lions’ first conference win of the season, had a different feel to it than recent upset victories.

For one, as Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said after the game, Penn State was simply the better team for 40 minutes.

Sure, Maryland didn’t play up to its standards, but the win wasn’t a fluke.

The Nittany Lions set the tempo from the opening tip and led for more than 38 minutes of play. Chambers says time and again he wants his team to play fast, and on Tuesday, Penn State forced Maryland to adapt its style in order to try and keep up with the Nittany Lions.

But there’s another level to this win separating itself as perhaps more than an early-season marquee win.

“In previous years, it was always like, a hero that would step up and be the reason why we won the game,” Lamar Stevens said. “Tonight it was everybody. Everybody really contributed in big moments. And I think that's why we have the makings of a good team.”

The box score certainly backs that up, with five different Nittany Lions hitting double figures and four players attempting at least 11 field goals, none of whom exceeded 15 shots. Compare that with last year’s upset of then-No. 6 Michigan, when Stevens led all scorers with 26 but attempted 23 shots from the field and another 13 from the charity stripe.

It’s a nice luxury to have a star like Stevens to lean on when the going gets tough, but to have Stevens in addition to role players who can step up in the guts of the game is what will make Penn State a contender in the perhaps country’s deepest conference.

“It takes a huge burden off my shoulders,” Stevens said. “Just knowing that I can trust everybody and other guys will step up, if I'm not feeling it that night. It just allows me to just play freely and just play my game.”

That much was proven midway through the second half, when Maryland began to close the gap thanks to some timely shooting and intensified defense.

The Terps took better care of the ball, and Penn State wasn’t able to get as many easy points on the break. A few sloppy possessions later, Maryland was within two points of tying the game.

While most teams in that situation would elect to slow down the offense and work the ball to the best player, that style of play doesn’t truly lend itself to Penn State. The Nittany Lions’ offense isn’t built to work efficiently in the halfcourt, and Stevens was double teamed on almost all of his touches.

So instead of allowing Maryland to take over the pace of the game, Penn State continued to pay the brand of basketball it wanted to.

Izaiah Brockington ripped the ball from a Terp in the backcourt and fed it to Mike Watkins for a dunk. On the next Penn State possession, Myreon Jones blew by a defender for an inverted layup.

And then, after Turgeon called a timeout, Brockington jumped in front of a passing lane for his third steal of the night and took it 50 feet to the hoop for a right-handed flush.

What’s significant about this? First, those three consecutive possessions didn’t involve Stevens — because they didn’t have to. The Nittany Lions didn’t force-feed their star, and their star didn’t ask to be force-fed.

Second, at a pivotal moment of the game when Maryland had just gone on a 10-3 run to cut the deficit to a bucket, Penn State didn’t waver. It played within itself and to its strengths, using defensive playmakers to right the ship at the other end of the floor.

Penn State came off a loss — which could have spiraled, as Stevens joked after Tuesday’s win, into 10 losses — and confidently beat a team that will be playing meaningful basketball in March. The Nittany Lions are looking like a team that will be playing meaningful basketball that month, too.

“They're all big games, but I think this game could help us in March,” Chambers said. “It's not going to punch out our ticket, but it's definitely going to help us where we're trying to go.”