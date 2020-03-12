Following the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball Tournament on Thursday, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his final bracket of the season.

According to Lunardi, Penn State was slated to be a No. 6 seed in the East Region. In Lunardi's version of the field of 68, the Nittany Lions would have played either UCLA or NC State in Albany in the opening round.

If Pat Chambers' group were to have moved on, Penn State would have either played Villanova or Hofstra in the second round. Dayton and Florida State were the two top seeds in the East Region.

The Nittany Lions ended the 2019-20 campaign with a record of 21-10 and finished sixth in the Big Ten standings.