Basketball Media Day, Curtis Jones Jr. Portrait
Guard, Curtis Jones Jr. (4), poses for a portrait during the 2019 Basketball Media Day in the Bryce Jordan Center on Oct. 7, 2019.

 James Leavy

Penn State's backcourt reportedly received a boost ahead of its season opener on Tuesday night.

Curtis Jones Jr., a graduate transfer combo guard from Richmond, Virginia, has been granted eligibility for the entirety of the 2019-20 season, according to Jon Rothstein. Penn State confirmed the report on Twitter.

Jones Jr., who began his career at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State only seven games into his sophomore season, required a special waiver from the NCAA in order to play for Penn State due to the fact that he is a double-transfer.

As of Monday, Jones Jr. had not received the waiver, which prevented him from playing in last Sunday's exhibition against Delaware.

Matt Lingerman is a junior studying Broadcast Journalism with minors in Psychology and International Studies. He covers Penn State football and men's basketball and is currently the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Collegian.