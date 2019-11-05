Penn State's backcourt reportedly received a boost ahead of its season opener on Tuesday night.

Curtis Jones Jr., a graduate transfer combo guard from Richmond, Virginia, has been granted eligibility for the entirety of the 2019-20 season, according to Jon Rothstein. Penn State confirmed the report on Twitter.

Curtis Jones Jr. granted waiver; eligible to play for Penn State tonight in season opener. Nittany Lions tip-off at 7 pm in BJC. https://t.co/mvZuDTwW3z #WeAre 🔵🏀⚪#ClimbWithUs — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 5, 2019

Jones Jr., who began his career at Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State only seven games into his sophomore season, required a special waiver from the NCAA in order to play for Penn State due to the fact that he is a double-transfer.

As of Monday, Jones Jr. had not received the waiver, which prevented him from playing in last Sunday's exhibition against Delaware.