Penn State tried to replicate the magic it had on Tuesday night against Virginia Tech as it donned the pink and black uniforms against Michigan Sunday.

But the Nittany Lions failed to complete such a task, dropping their Big Ten opener to the Wolverines 62-58, thanks to a gutsy second half performance from Juwan Howard’s group.

While Penn State found itself down by double figures for most of the first half, a 16-2 run that went into the second half allowed the team to keep it close until the final moments.

But the Wolverines were able to keep the pressure on late and ultimately send the Nittany Lions to 3-2 on the season.

Michigan’s streaky shooting

The Wolverines started out the afternoon with an impressive shooting performance as they shot the ball very efficiently from the get-go.

Michigan shot 52% from the field in the first half, which included a 5-of-9 mark from three point range.

That shooting touch continued in the second half, which included the Wolverine’s effort from the free throw line as it went 11-of-15, ultimately deciding the game.

But while Penn State ramped up its defensive efforts in the second half, Michigan was still able to take advantage of the Nittany Lion aggressiveness as it got Jim Ferry’s team into foul trouble.

The cagey defense of guards Jamari Wheeler, Izaiah Brockington and Myles Dread allowed Penn State to make a valiant comeback effort that came up just short.

Scoring by committee

As Jim Ferry so often preaches, Penn State was a team that scored by committee on Sunday afternoon.

Izaiah Brockington led the Nittany Lions in scoring with just 14 points and was one of six Nittany Lions with over five points.

Sam Sessoms was crucial in the first half as his seven points came at an opportune time for the Nittany Lions, allowing them to stay in the game.

But it was once again the Brockington show in the second half with some big buckets from Sessoms and Seth Lundy as well.

In the end though, Penn State could not find a go-to scorer which may have been the reason it ended up on the losing side of this one.

Dickinson’s dominance

One of Penn State’s glaring weaknesses heading into this season was its presence on the interior.

Juwan Howard, despite the absence of starting center Austin Davis, decided he would attack the big men of Penn State.

Leading that charge would be 7-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson who continued his impressive start to his collegiate career.

Dickinson, who finished the afternoon with 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, created constant pressure for John Harrar and the other Nittany Lion bigs, all of whom were at least four inches smaller than the freshman.

His dominance would become very apparent in the final minutes as he made some clutch plays in the paint against the helpless Penn State defense.

Jim Ferry’s team will continue to face some talented big men during the Big Ten slate starting with Kofi Cockburn next week.