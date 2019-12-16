Lamar Stevens’ dominance throughout the past week has been recognized by the Big Ten.

For the first time in his career, Stevens was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for his performances against Maryland and Alabama.

Lamar Stevens of @PennStateMBB averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, five assists and 3.5 blocked shots in two Nittany Lion wins to earn #B1GMBBall Player of the Week. https://t.co/A669CW4ff7 pic.twitter.com/t9wwtXjVDw — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) December 16, 2019

The senior forward recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Penn State to an upset victory over the No. 4 ranked Terrapins on Tuesday.

Stevens followed up Tuesday’s display with another quality game on Saturday against the Crimson Tide in which he finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

The Philadelphia native’s play helped lead the Nittany Lions to two wins and earlier on Monday, the team was ranked at No. 23 in the AP Poll, Penn State’s first ranking since 1996.

